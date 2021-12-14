With a vote on virus curbs, UK’s Johnson silences enraged Tory MPs.

On Tuesday, the British government asked its own MPs not to defy new coronavirus regulations, claiming that the UK was in a race to keep the Omicron version of Covid-19 from spiraling out of control.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing the strongest internal opposition since his landslide election victory in December 2019, putting him under even more strain following a succession of recent scandals.

The government’s new restrictions on mask-wearing, testing, self-isolation, and immunization passes have sparked outrage among Tory opponents, who say they jeopardize public freedoms.

At least 60 Conservative MPs, if not more, are expected to vote against the limitations during a series of votes to enact them.

Despite having an 80-seat majority, the government has been obliged to rely on the main opposition Labour Party, which supports the package, to get the votes through.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, opened the debate in the House of Commons by saying that Omicron was a “severe concern” and that, despite minimal hospital admissions, action was required.

“They are steps that I believe the circumstance necessitates,” he explained, “because as the facts change, our response must change as well.”

“There is no time to waste,” Javid added, noting that scientists have estimated that the true number of people infected in the UK might be as high as 200,000 each day.

However, he revealed that 11 nations, the most of which are in southern Africa, would be removed off the UK’s so-called travel red list, which barred most arrivals since it was no longer “effective” in preventing the spread of the virus.

Johnson, who has warned of a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases that might overwhelm hospitals, said on Monday that at least one person had died as a result of the infection.

Hardline Conservative MPs, on the other hand, accuse Johnson and his ministers of imposing “disproportionate” restrictions based on insufficient evidence.

One member of parliament went so far as to equate the implementation of immunization passes in specific situations to Nazi Germany, eliciting outrage from Jewish organizations.

Johnson supporters have knocked down reports that there will be a large number of Tory rebels at the elections, which are set to begin at 1830 GMT.

The scenario contrasts sharply with prior legislative votes, which basically rubber-stamped Covid guidelines, and Johnson’s timing could not be worse.

The 57-year-old was elected on a surge of public support for his promise to implement Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The 57-year-old was elected on a surge of public support for his promise to implement Britain's exit from the European Union.

However, in recent weeks, his popularity has plummeted in opinion polls, and he has faced open calls to resign.