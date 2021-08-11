With a virtual global summit, Biden hopes to give democracy a boost.

In December, US President Joe Biden will host a virtual “Summit for Democracy” that is being viewed as a rebuke to authoritarian China and a replacement for the conventional G20 gathering.

The White House said in a statement Wednesday that Biden is hoping to bring together heads of state with prominent players from charity, public society, and the commercial sector “representing a wide range of the world’s democracies.”

The meeting, which will take place on December 9-10, will “galvanize promises and activities across three major themes: guarding against authoritarianism, combating corruption, and supporting human rights,” according to the statement.

Biden hopes to welcome the delegates again a year later, this time in person, to “showcase progress made against their commitments.”

The statement did not specify who would be invited to the summit, which will take place after the G20 leaders gather in Italy at the end of October. The G20 is made up of authoritarian regimes such as China and Saudi Arabia, and its makeup is determined by economic weight.

The US invitation also goes beyond the G7’s limited framework, which includes only major Western democracies and excludes emerging economies.

According to the statement, Biden stated that “the challenge of our time is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by solving the world’s most pressing problems.”

The American president has expressed a wish to be the “leader of the free world,” an unofficial title normally bestowed on the White House occupant but rebuffed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who focused on a “America First” domestic and international agenda.

During his four years in the White House, the Republican president eschewed multilateral foreign policy in favor of frequently tense bilateral talks with old allies.

“An opportunity for world leaders to listen to one another and to their citizens, share triumphs, foster international collaboration, and speak honestly about the difficulties facing democracy,” according to the White House.

The administration argued that Biden, who recently secured a huge domestic success with the Senate’s approval of a massive infrastructure plan, has already showed the way in some areas.

The White House stated that “in his first six months in office, the president has rejuvenated democracy at home, vaccinating 70% of the population, passing the American Rescue Plan, and advancing bipartisan legislation to invest in our infrastructure and competitiveness.”

“And he, too. Brief News from Washington Newsday.