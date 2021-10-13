With a stop-gap debt limit increase, the US Congress avoids default.

On Tuesday, US senators passed a short-term bill to extend the country’s borrowing power, averting the country’s first-ever debt default — but only for a few weeks.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to pass the $480 billion stopgap spending plan, which passed the Senate last Thursday after weeks of contentious discussion.

“It’s about the kitchen table, our economy, the global economy, but it’s also about our constitution, which says the United States’ full faith and credit shall not be called into question,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters before of the vote.

Democrats had spent weeks emphasizing the devastation that a default would cause, including the loss of six million jobs and $15 trillion in personal worth, as well as higher mortgage and other borrowing prices.

Republicans refused to contribute any of their own votes to avert the crisis, and even prevented Democrats in charge of Congress from raising the debt ceiling with a simple majority vote.

However, the party ended its blockage in the Senate last week, putting an end to a standoff that threatened to leave the federal government unable to secure and service loans after October 18.

The new deal only kicks the can down the road, potentially complicating another big budget deadline — a government shutdown that would begin on December 3 if the government’s funds run dry.

However, the borrowing cap may prove to be less of an issue in the future.

Economists predict that the country would exceed the new, revised debt ceiling in mid-December or early January, significantly later than Congress’s original projection of December 3.

The United States spends more money than it gets in taxes, so it borrows money by selling government bonds, which are considered among the safest assets in the world.

Around 80 years ago, Congress imposed a limit on the amount of federal debt that could be accumulated.

The debt ceiling has been raised hundreds of times to allow the government to pay its spending obligations, typically without incident and with bipartisan backing, and now stands at roughly $28 trillion.

Republicans in both chambers of Congress have opposed this time, claiming that they will not back Biden’s “reckless” tax and spending plans.

Raising the debt ceiling, in practice, does not permit new spending; rather, it pays for costs that both the Republican and Democratic administrations have previously committed to.

“This is about the government fulfilling duties that it has already taken on.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.