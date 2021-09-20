With a run for Philippine President, pugilist Manny Pacquiao hopes to overturn Duterte’s “meek” China policy.

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxing legend, announced on Sunday that he will run for president in 2022, in what observers regard as a retaliation to incumbent Rodrigo Duterte’s “meek” stance to Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea.

In May, the 42-year-old boxing champion had a falling out with his former political mentor, saying Duterte’s opposition to China’s activity in the South China Sea was “lacking.” Duterte retaliated by telling Pacquiao that he should “study first” on international policy.

In seeking dialogue over territorial conflicts, Pacquiao said the Philippines should “stand strong in safeguarding our sovereign rights.”

China has continued to make aggressive moves in the South China Sea, dispatching Coast Guard ships and fishing flotillas manned by armed militias to areas and reefs claimed by the Philippines and other maritime neighbors. In the Spratly chain, it has also militarized islands.

Duterte’s response has been erratic, threatening to terminate a defense treaty with the US before completely reinstating it lately, making it easier for China to advance its claims in the disputed waters while making it tough for the US to respond decisively. In the contested waters, the US has been conducting so-called freedom of navigation operations.

According to Reuters, Pacquiao declared in a live-streamed statement during the national assembly of the PDP-Laban Party group, which he leads, “I accept your nomination as candidate for President of the Republic of the Philippines.” Pacquiao’s confirmation came just days after Senator Christopher “Bong” Go declined his party’s presidential nomination. Duterte is not eligible for re-election, but he has been nominated by a competing faction to run for vice president.

Pacquiao’s comments against China’s activity in the South China Sea have been blamed for his feud with Duterte. In 2018, Duterte stated that when approaching the Chinese government to solicit “mercy” from Chinese President Xi Jinping, he must “stay meek and humble.” “[Xi] said, okay, so we’re now negotiating,” Duterte was reported as saying in a Rappler translated version. Rather than go to war, where I’d lose all of my warriors, I said… My soldiers would perish if they were hit by this cruise missile.”

In April, Pacquiao sent a letter to Huang Xilian, the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, requesting that the Chinese government withdraw armed boats from the Julian Felipe Reef, better known as the.