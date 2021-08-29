With a record gambling win, Las Vegas roars back to life.

Only a year after Covid-19 shut down the Las Vegas Strip, the city’s world-famous casinos have roared back to a record-breaking summer thanks to an incredible winning streak.

Last month, Nevada took in an all-time high of $1.36 billion in gambling revenue from gamblers who had returned to the city dubbed “Lost Wages” after months of being cooped up at home with little to do with their money.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board’s senior analyst, Michael Lawton, remarked, “We weren’t expecting these types of statistics.”

“In Nevada, a billion dollars in gambling revenue is something of a barometer. And we’ve won a billion dollars in gaming for the past five months.”

The inclusion of significant events such as a Conor McGregor fight, a Garth Brooks concert at the glistening new Allegiant Stadium, plus the return of musical residencies such as Usher and Bruno Mars at posh casino theaters made July a “perfect storm.”

There were five weekends in July, including the huge Fourth of July holiday.

Even as the Delta variety spreads and Nevada has forced to reimpose indoor mask restrictions, the hot streak – and busy crowds on the Strip – signal to a newfound trust in the safety of cramming into slot machines and roulette tables.

“The people who come to Vegas don’t seem too concerned,” said one Strip bartender who did not want to be identified.

“They don’t appear to be concerned about getting sick or anything like that. If you’re afraid of becoming sick, I don’t think you should travel; instead, you should stay at home.”

Casino employees told AFP that many of their customers come from the Midwest, Texas, and Florida in the United States.

“It’s definitely back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Shawn Jones, a promoter at the brand-new Resorts World casino, whose pool parties had sold out the previous weekend.

“Perhaps it’s the bottled-up energy… When you haven’t been able to do anything for a time, there’s a great exhilaration when you finally can.”

In early 2020, Las Vegas became a ghost town after casinos were ordered to close for 78 days, causing a significant job loss in the tourism-dependent economy.

Capacity restrictions were in place until June, but according to Lawton, the city had already surpassed its long-standing monthly gambling income record set before the global financial crisis began in October 2007.

The United States’ aversion to traveling overseas during the Covid-19 outbreak appears to have benefitted Las Vegas in terms of domestic tourism. Brief News from Washington Newsday.