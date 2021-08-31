With a new Maritime Law Against Foreign Ships, China strengthens its claims over disputed waters.

Before traveling into China’s “territorial sea,” which includes all of the islands it claims in the South China Sea and beyond, international vessels will be required to report their call signs and cargo.

According to a notification published last Friday by China’s Maritime Safety Administration, the new regulation under the country’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law will take effect on September 1.

Observers believe the move signals Beijing’s intention to tighten control over civilian and military traffic around its claimed territories, which include hundreds of South China Sea features as well as Taiwan, its outlying islands, and the Japan-controlled Senkaku island chain in the East China Sea.

According to China’s maritime administration, the reporting rule applies to submersibles, nuclear vessels, ships carrying radioactive materials, and vessels transporting “toxic and dangerous substances” such as oil, chemicals, and liquefied gas.

Another, more unclear article applies to “other vessels that may impair marine traffic safety,” a line that might be expanded to cover all undesirable foreign vessels, including military vessels.

Foreign ships will be expected to disclose their name, call sign, present position, destination, and cargo, among other details, starting on Wednesday. The marine administration will act with the vessel in accordance with relevant laws, regulations, rules, and provisions if it fails to report as required, according to the notice.

The notification is vague about whether this means a warning, a forcible ejection, or some other measure. It’s unclear how China would enforce the rule, or how far it will go with Chinese-claimed islands that are now controlled by other countries.

A territorial sea, as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), extends up to 12 nautical miles from a coastal state’s baseline. According to a legislation passed by China and acknowledged by the US, foreign vessels, both civilian and military, are allowed to sail through the waters unharmed.

China expresses its displeasure with US military operations.

The Chinese government’s claims to territorial waters extend to disputed areas in the South China Sea, such as the Paracel Islands. The US Navy’s freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) near the archipelago, which is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, are frequently protested by China.

