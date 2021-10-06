With a new ambitious proposal, Brazil tries to regain credibility at the UN Climate Conference.

Brazil’s Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, declared on Thursday that a new ambitious climate proposal will help the country regain credibility at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on Oct. 31.

“We want to make it clear that Brazil is a signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement and has set a lofty goal of reducing emissions by 43% by 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050. He told reporters, “We are part of the answer.”

Since President Jair Bolsonaro gained office, Brazil has been criticized for doing nothing to combat climate change. Bolsonaro, a former conservative military officer who was elected president in 2019, has frequently pushed for increased access to the Amazon’s protected areas, curtailed Indigenous people’s land rights, and rejected conservation initiatives.

Despite Bolsonaro’s climate denial, Leite now has the task of leading the Brazilian delegation to COP26 in Glasgow and persuading other country leaders that Brazil is dedicated to lowering emissions.

According to Leite, he also has to persuade UN delegations that Brazil requires more funds for greener economies and forest conservation.

“Brazil will seek agreement on the amount of funding for mitigation and replanting, in particular. “It has to be more than the $100 billion per year promised but never delivered,” he remarked.

According to Leite, Brazil will be able to achieve net neutrality if it bases 83 percent of its energy metric on renewable sources.

According to Reuters, in order to reach the established climate proposal, Brazil will need to focus on reducing deforestation.

Due to rising forest fires caused by increasing deforestation to make room for beef and soy agriculture, the Amazon rainforest was emitting more carbon dioxide than it was absorbing as of July.

In preparation for the COP26 negotiations, Leite met with Germany, Norway, the United States, and the United Kingdom on Tuesday.