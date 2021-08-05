With a new aircraft carrier and task force, India flexes its muscles.

To counter growing Chinese influence, India is conducting sea trials on its first indigenous aircraft carrier and dispatching a task force to participate in joint drills with the US and other allies.

The INS Vikrant, which began trials on Wednesday off the coast of Kerala in southern India, will be India’s second aircraft carrier.

According to the Indian Navy, India may now “join a select group of nations with the potential to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier, which will be a true testament to the Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ thrust.”

The new carrier will join the INS Vikramaditya, a Soviet-built Admiral Gorshkov that India purchased in 2004.

According to the navy, 44 more ships and submarines are being built in the country. It is also requesting a third carrier from the government, with Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh stating that the force could not remain “tethered” without one.

China is presently building its third aircraft carrier, striving for power in the Indian Ocean, where New Delhi has traditionally maintained authority.

Separately on Monday, the Indian Navy said that it would send a four-ship task force to Southeast Asia, the South China Sea, and the Western Pacific for two months of drills with Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, and the United States.

The deployment “seeks to highlight the operational reach, peaceful presence, and solidarity with friendly countries in order to ensure good order in the maritime domain and to deepen existing relations between India and Indo Pacific countries,” according to the statement.

The “Quad” alliance, which includes India, Japan, Australia, and the United States, is considered as a bulwark against China.

Last year, 20 Indian troops were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops along their disputed Himalayan frontier.

This year, India has also undertaken naval maneuvers with France and, most recently, with a British task force led by the new HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier in the Bay of Bengal last month.

According to satellite imaging, financial data, and on-the-ground proof, India may be developing a naval facility in the Mauritius archipelago, according to Al Jazeera.

Mauritius announced on Wednesday that, while work on an air strip and a jetty on the island of Agalega is underway, they would not be used for military purposes.

The Indian foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.