With a last-minute debt limit increase, the US avoids default.

On Wednesday, US senators voted to raise the government debt ceiling, averting a calamitous credit default with barely hours to spare before the Treasury’s deadline.

The fiercely divided Senate voted on Tuesday to extend the borrowing cap by $2.5 trillion, and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, did the same the next morning, deferring the next showdown until at least 2023.

“No brinkmanship, no debt default, no risk of another recession: reasonable governing has triumphed on this crucial subject,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated on the floor before the votes.

“The American people may take a deep breath and know that there will be no default.”

Both chambers of Congress voted along party lines, with Republicans contributing only one vote in the House to save the country from impending tragedy and none in the Senate.

Both parties consider lifting the debt ceiling as politically poisonous, despite the fact that failure to do so would send the US economy into a tailspin and roil global markets as the government defaulted on its debt obligations.

Republicans plan to use the extension to campaign against Democratic “overspending” in the 2022 midterm congressional elections, though it would only cover commitments that both parties had previously made.

Last week, the two sides agreed to write a one-time law that would allow Democrats to increase the country’s borrowing authority without the cooperation of the opposition Republicans.

The legislative ruse got around the “filibuster” rule, allowing the needed 60-40 margin to be dropped in favor of a simple majority for this vote alone, thereby leaving Republicans on the sidelines.

Although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued the deadline at the start of the work day on Wednesday, the Bipartisan Policy Center, an independent Washington think tank, predicted the US will be unable to service its debts beyond December 21.

Because the United States spends more money than it gets in taxes, it borrows money by selling government bonds, which are considered among the safest assets in the world.

Around 80 years ago, Congress imposed a limit on the amount of federal debt that could be accumulated.

The debt ceiling has been raised hundreds of times to allow the government to pay its spending obligations, typically without incident and with bipartisan backing, and now stands at roughly $29 trillion.

The new borrowing limit is $31.5 million.