With a gun, a staffer is allowed into the US Capitol Complex.

Even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his backpack, a congressional worker carrying a gun was permitted to wander freely within the US Capitol complex for many minutes on Thursday.

The 57-year-old man said he had left the pistol in his backpack by accident, but the event has sparked severe security concerns in the capital of the United States, nearly a year after the tragic January 6 insurgency.

The House of Representatives employee was waved through security at the Longworth office building across the street as numerous guests, including President Joe Biden, were expected at the Capitol Rotunda for Republican statesman Bob Dole’s memorial.

The man, identified as Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was apprehended and detained four minutes after officers discovered the pistol, which is about the same amount of time as most mass shootings in the US.

After the staffer had passed through security, authorities “saw the image of a pistol in a backpack on the X-ray screen,” according to the US Capitol Police.

However, the police department refused to say how long he had been in the premises before the breach was discovered, and it also refused to corroborate media claims that the gun was loaded.

“Allsbrooks admitted to our officers that he had forgotten about the gun in the luggage. We’ve charged him with illegally possessing a firearm “According to the statement.

“This matter is still being investigated, and the department is looking into what happened before, during, and after those four minutes,” said the agency.

Just before 8:00 a.m., the agency sent out an alert to Longworth employees, warning them to lock themselves in the nearest office and remain away from all doors and windows, or “take cover if in a public location.”

During the lockdown, no one was allowed to enter or leave the building, which was released after a few minutes.

Biden was apprehended as he was about to pay tribute to former Republican senator and presidential contender Bob Dole, who was laid to rest in the Capitol.

Since thousands of supporters of failed president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to overturn Biden’s election victory, the police have been on high alert. One of their policemen died and dozens more were injured.

On April 2, security was again put to the test when a guy crashed his car into a barricade outside the complex, hurting one officer.

