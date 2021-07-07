With a food shortage of 860,000 tons this year, North Korea is entering a “harsh lean period.”

According to a report released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), North Korea is predicted to produce a “near-average level” of food crop, which is estimated to be around 5.6 million tons.

“With commercial imports set at 205 000 tonnes, the uncovered food gap is expected to be around 860 000 tonnes, or nearly 2.3 months of food use,” according to the research.

“If this gap is not sufficiently filled through commercial imports and/or food aid, households may face a difficult lean time from August to October, when the primary season crops for 2021 become ready for consumption,” the report stated.

“If no food is entering the country through commercial trade or food aid,” Mario Zappacosta, a member of the United Nations FAO Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture, wrote in a statement to This website, “the shortage will be felt during the period immediately before the next harvest, which will begin in October/November.”

North Korea closed its borders in reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a drop in commerce with China. The China General Administration of Customs (GAC) revealed data in June showing a significant drop in North Korean imports from China due to the COVID-19 epidemic. North Korean imports from China totaled $28.78 million in April, according to the report, but decreased to $2.7 million in May. North Korean shipments to China also decreased, according to the data.

Last summer, North Korea was also hit by a series of storms that swamped dozens of homes and farmlands. Typhoon flooding, according to the North Korean publication Rimjin-gang, caused an increase in grain and rice prices in June.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said, as reported by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), in response to the weather situation and the drop in trade, “The people’s food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan due to typhoon damage last year.”

