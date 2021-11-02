With a dramatic elimination, a new British dating show shocks the internet.

Every season, new dating shows with a similar format appear to emerge. While the United States has created many of its own, American fans have been increasingly interested in shows produced on the other side of the Atlantic.

The Love Trap, which debuted on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom on October 20, is one of the newest additions to the lineup. The show “ingeniously subverts traditional dating show cliches in order to examine just how adept we all are at identifying a true connection,” according to a press release promoting the show back in July. The Love Trap, like many other shows in the genre, is set in a house. Throughout the series, 12 women will compete to “earn the bachelor’s affection.” What’s the catch? Because not all of the women are unmarried, it’s up to the bachelor to figure out who’s searching for love and who’s just looking for a job.

“By successfully attracting our single man, they avoid being eliminated at the end of each episode, when one suspected love trap will be tossed, quite literally, through the trap door,” according to the press release.

You have to witness the end of this new dating show’s episode where the male chooses which woman is already in a relationship.

— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TVBFVGTRAz 2 November 2021 That’s correct. There’s a trap door. The bachelor, David, appears to be in an elimination phase where he must choose who he believes is The Love Trap—the person who is secretly in a relationship—in a video that has been circulating the internet.

When he shouts the name, a trap door appears beneath one of the women, allowing her to fall through the ground. The expressions on the other two contestants’ and the bachelor’s faces say it all.

The video was shared by Twitter user @Brocklesnitch, and it has now been retweeted hundreds of times and swamped with memes and jokes.

One user said, “How is this not an SNL sketch?!?”

In Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, a user created a GIF showing Veruca Salt falling through the trap door.

Another person commented that the show reminded them of a game show that aired in the United States in the early 2000s and had contestants who did the same thing. This is a condensed version of the information.