With a call for Lebanon aid, Pope Francis has returned to full-time work.

Following a colon operation, Pope Francis returned to work full-time on Wednesday, encouraging the international community to assist a beleaguered Lebanon.

One month to the day after the delicate operation, which saw him hospitalized for almost a week, the 84-year-old took time to bless children and pose for selfies in the Vatican during the weekly public audience.

Francis added, “Today, I ask to the international community to assist Lebanon on its journey to resurrection through concrete gestures, not just words.”

Lebanon marked a year after a devastating explosion ripped through Beirut, killing at least 214 people in the country’s greatest peace-time calamity, at a time when the country’s economy was already in shambles.

The World Bank has declared the current economic crisis to be one of the worst since the mid-nineteenth century. The coronavirus epidemic has also been a problem in Lebanon.

Francis expressed his hope that a worldwide meeting co-hosted by France and the United Nations to raise humanitarian help on the anniversary’s day will be “constructive.”

According to the Vatican News portal, the general audience marked the pope’s return to routine activities after undergoing planned colon surgery on July 4 at Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital.

Francis, who had been in relatively good condition prior to the operation, had been taking it easy since the procedure, but he led the Sunday Angelus prayers both from the hospital and from the Vatican window upon his return.