With a botched Afghanistan exit, Biden allows China to take control of the world’s largest lithium deposits.

The immediate ramifications of US President Joe Biden’s failed pullout from Afghanistan may be purely political, but their economic impact will be felt for years to come across a number of advanced businesses. Biden may have just given China the opportunity to seize Afghanistan’s vast stocks of rare earth metals, notably the world’s largest lithium mines, and solidify its hold on the market for these vital commodities.

Shamaila Khan, director of emerging market debt at AllianceBernstein, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” that minerals in Afghanistan “may be exploited,” and that having the Taliban in possession of those precious resources is a “very risky prospect for the globe.” Khan also stated that the world community should keep a close eye on China if it wants to form an alliance with the Taliban following the militant group’s capture of Kabul on Sunday.

According to Ahmad Shah Katawazai, a former diplomat at the Afghan Embassy in Washington, D.C., Afghanistan possesses substantial amounts of lithium, neodymium, silver, gold, mercury, and other precious elements. Last year, the worth of rare earths in the country was expected to be between $1 trillion and $3 trillion, he added. In 2010, a confidential Pentagon report dubbed Afghanistan “the Saudi Arabia of lithium.”

China is a major player in the global rare earths market, and it has used export restrictions as leverage in trade disputes with other nations. According to the United States Geological Survey, the world’s second-largest economy possesses around 35% of worldwide rare earth reserves. China’s ability to control Afghanistan’s reserves will enhance its potential to target other countries’ advanced manufacturing industries during periods of trade and military tension. It would also provide the Islamist terror group with a consistent source of money. China has already been dubbed a “welcome ally” in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Rare earth metals are essential for a wide range of sophisticated sectors, including electric vehicles and satellites. Beijing is preparing export restrictions on rare earths, according to the Financial Times, in order to stifle US defense industry, particularly the F-35 stealth warplanes.

Questions about China’s possible Taliban alliance arose shortly after Chinese government spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Monday that “China has maintained contact and communication with the Afghan Taliban and played a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Afghan issue.” Importantly, the Chinese embassy in Taliban-controlled Kabul has not evacuated its staff.

When questioned about it, Brief News from Washington Newsday.