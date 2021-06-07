With 94 percent of ballots counted, the presidential candidates in Peru are separated by less than 1%.

Pedro Castillo, a leftist, received 50.07 percent of the vote, while Keiko Fujimori, a conservative, received 49.92 percent. According to the Associated Press, the two contenders traded the lead during the runoff election on Monday.

Almost all votes cast near the country’s electoral processing centers have been counted so far, and the election administration is still waiting for votes from remote rural areas and abroad.