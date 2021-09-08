With 40 million COVID cases in the United States, no state is more than 70% vaccinated.

According to The New York Times COVID tracker, the number of COVID instances in the United States has surpassed 40 million. The achievement comes despite the fact that no state in the country has yet reached the goal of fully vaccinating 70% of its population.

The overall vaccination rate in the United States is 53%, which is the same as in Hong Kong, which said yesterday that it will lift its draconian travel restrictions.

The United States is currently seeing over 150,000 new COVID cases each day, with around 100,000 hospitalizations per day. COVID-related deaths have climbed by 34% in the last two weeks, averaging over 1,500 per day as of Tuesday.

In comparison, in the United Kingdom, 65 percent of the population has been vaccinated against COVID, with 72 percent having received at least one dose.

Daily cases in England, a country in the United Kingdom, average 27,701 each day. That equates to 49 instances per 100,000 people on a per capita basis. All of the UK’s other countries are reporting greater rates of cases per capita, with Scotland having the highest rate of 117 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The United States, on the other hand, has a rate of 46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Tennessee had the greatest rate of cases per capita, with 110 cases per 100,000 residents. Only 42% of the population in the southern state has been properly immunized.

Connecticut has the fewest COVID instances per capita in the United States, with an average of 525 cases per day and 15 cases per 100,000 people. Connecticut has a 67 percent completely vaccinated population, whereas Massachusetts and Maine each have a 66 percent fully vaccinated population.

Vermont is the state that comes closest to being fully vaccinated, with 68 percent of the population receiving two doses of the COVID vaccine.

Hong Kong, like the United States, has a vaccination rate of 53%. In a news conference on Tuesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam revealed that beginning on Wednesday, passengers from mainland China will no longer be required to quarantine when they return to the city.

Returning travelers will still be needed to show a negative COVID test, and the number of individuals allowed per day will be limited to 2,000.

Residents of Hong Kong will be able to do so as well. This is a condensed version of the information.