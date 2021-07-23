Winehouse’s family reclaims her story ten years after her death.

Amy Winehouse’s famous phrase “They attempted to make me go to rehab” may still be remembered. I, on the other hand, said no, no, no.”

However, ten years after her death at the age of 27, her family and friends think it’s time to move on from her well-documented difficulties with addiction and toxic relationships.

Winehouse’s parents have agreed to participate in a BBC documentary set to air on the fifth anniversary of her death on Friday, which her father Mitchell, often known as Mitch, claims would provide a “more full portrait of Amy.”

With a towering beehive hairdo and tattoos, the singer blended her own experiences into unique songs like “Back to Black” and “Rehab,” which were filled with jazz and soul influences. She also established a distinct personal style with a towering beehive hairdo and tattoos.

Her performances became more erratic as a result of her drug and alcohol abuse, and tabloids dubbed her “Amy Decline-house” or “wino.”

On July 23, 2011, she died of alcohol poisoning.

The BBC2 documentary “Reclaiming Amy,” narrated by her mother Janis Winehouse-Collins, shows interviews with long-time friends, including Catriona Gourley, who discloses she had a love involvement with Winehouse.

In the voiceover, her mother adds, “You think you know my daughter — the drugs, the addiction, the disastrous relationships – but there was so much more.”

The film also aims to refute claims that her family enjoyed her success and did not do enough to assist her in overcoming her addiction.

This was the central theme of “Amy,” a 2015 Oscar-winning British documentary that was notably critical of Mitch and Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

In the documentary, her father states, “I still get it now: ‘You were implicated in your daughter’s death, you killed your daughter.”

The truth, according to Winehouse’s pal Gourley, was different: “Janis and Mitch were there, all the time,” she asserted, citing “the innumerable times she (Amy) was brought to rehab institutions or there was an intervention.”

Winehouse would no longer be mocked in tabloids and gossip magazines, according to Gourley, because of today’s increased understanding of mental health difficulties and addiction.

“At the time, the language… that was spoken about her. People just wouldn’t get away with it, especially when it comes to her mental health.”

The documentary was described as a “beautiful tribute to a daughter, friend, and unpredictable genius” by NME music magazine, who called it “touching if defensive.”

The Financial Times, on the other hand, was skeptical, saying that Winehouse’s parents, particularly her “lime-light-loving father Mitch,” were “front and center.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.