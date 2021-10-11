Wind farms are harming reindeer herders in Norway, according to a court ruling.

The Supreme Court of Norway ruled on Monday that two wind farms erected in the country’s west were endangering Sami reindeer herders by intruding on their pastures.

The ramifications of the discovery were not immediately apparent.

However, the herders’ lawyers claim that the 151 turbines that were built on the Fosen peninsula in 2020 as part of Europe’s largest land-based wind farm might be demolished.

Andreas Bronner, who represented a group of herders who claimed harm from one of the two parks, stated, “Their construction has been deemed illegal, and it would be illegal to continue operating them.”

“The Supreme Court ruling generates a need to clarify the issue,” said Ole Berthelsen, a spokesperson for Norway’s oil and energy ministry, adding that the ministry would “communicate later about what to do next.”

The judges ordered the ministry’s licenses to build and operate the turbines null and void, claiming they were given in violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Ethnic minorities “should not be denied the right, in community with other members of their group, to enjoy their own culture, to profess and practice their own religion, or to use their own language,” according to Article 27 of the UN constitution.

The Norwegian court determined that traditional Sami reindeer herding is a protected cultural practice.

“Of course, this comes as a surprise to us,” said Tom Kristian Larsen, CEO of Fosen Vind, one of the wind farms’ operators.

“We took action based on definitive licenses provided by the authorities following a long and exhaustive procedure in which all stakeholders were heard,” he continued.

“Reindeer herding was given special attention.”

The corporation stated that it will now await the ministry’s decision on the next course of action.

The Sami people, who live in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Russia, number up to 100,000 individuals.

Some of them support themselves by breeding semi-domesticated reindeer for meat and hides.