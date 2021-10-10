William Shatner’s Space Flight Has Been Delayed by Blue Origin.

Due to expected winds, Blue Origin said on Sunday that a planned mission set to transport actor William Shatner to space would be postponed.

Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series “Star Trek,” will be the first member of the cast to travel to the last frontier as a passenger on a Blue Origin suborbital rocket.

His historic flight was set to take place on October 12th.

However, “because to expected winds on Tuesday, October 12,” a spokeswoman said, “Blue Origin’s mission operations team has decided to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, October 13.”

The new flight will depart at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).

Shatner, who will be 90 years old when he goes to space, will be the oldest person ever to do it.

He and the NS-18 rocket crew will travel just beyond the Karman line, at a height of 62 miles (100 kilometers), where they will experience four minutes of weightlessness and stare out at the planet’s curvature.

Blue Origin’s choice to invite one of science fiction’s most well-known galaxy-faring characters for its second crewed voyage has helped to keep the nascent space tourism market buzzing.

The 10-minute flight back to Earth from a West Texas base will be a fitting end to a pop cultural phenomenon that has inspired generations of astronauts.