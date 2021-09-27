Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘Squid Game’? What We Know About Netflix’s K-Drama Future.

Thrilling Korean drama Squid Game, a new Netflix original series about a deadly survival game, has taken the world by storm, becoming the first Korean drama to reach the top of the streaming service’s global rankings.

456 cash-strapped people are each given a business card encouraging them to engage in a series of survival games with catastrophic repercussions for the chance to earn 46.5 billion Korean won ($40 million) in the mystery thriller, which premiered on September 17.

Following a gripping first season, fans have been clamoring for more episodes. Is a second season of Squid Game in the works?

According to FlixPatrol, South Korea’s JTBC News station claimed on September 27 that the series had taken the #1 rank among the top television shows on Netflix worldwide.

The show has topped the charts in 83 countries, including the United States, where it debuted at number one on September 21.

The Chosun Ilbo newspaper in South Korea stated on September 25 that Squid Game had held the top rank for four days in a row.

Squid Game is based on a real-life street game that many Koreans, including the series’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk, used to play as children.

According to South Korea’s Dong-A Ilbo, the filmmaker said it was the most competitive of the games he’d played as a child and is most representative of the “current competitive world” we live in at a press conference on September 15.

According to South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo, the show’s survival game premise refers to the “irony that the capitalist society we all live in, which was established to allow us all to eat well and live well, rather undermines the essence and humanity of human people.”

With Squid Game fever on the rise, fans are eager to learn if there will be a second season, especially given the first season’s open-ended conclusion scene.

In the last scene, Gi-hun (one of the show’s key protagonists, contestant no. 456—played by South Korean actor Lee Jong-jae) is on his way to visit his daughter when he notices someone else being recruited for the game.

Gi-hun snatches the person’s business card and dials the number on the back, warning them not to join the game. At the, there was a voice. This is a condensed version of the information.