Will the Nobel Peace Prize be awarded to the Hong Kong Free Press? Should They Do It?

More than 300 people and organizations from around the world have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, with the winner being announced on Friday.

The Hong Kong Free Press, which was founded in 2015 through a crowdsourcing initiative, is one of the city’s remaining bastions of independent media. It has covered the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong as well as the Chinese government’s crackdown on activists, which began in summer 2020 with the implementation of a national security law.

The website, which is blocked in mainland China, documents the ongoing struggle to remember the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in the context of an increasingly hostile and sensitive atmosphere toward topics relating to China’s past and present, including its policies and treatment of Uyghurs and other minority ethnic groups in northwestern Xinjiang.

Under the guise of China’s Hong Kong national security regulations, HKFP witnessed the imprisonment of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and the eventual closure of the city’s prominent anti-government tabloid Apple Daily this year.

The Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) was founded in response to the city’s diminishing press freedom and to provide an alternative to the much bigger South China Morning Post. Its mission statement reads, “We want to be the most independent and reputable English-language news source in Greater China.” We want to hear from the voiceless, not the powerful, and we’ll keep an eye on Hong Kong’s essential principles and freedoms.

On its website, the HKFP states, “The HKFP staff is totally committed to reporting the facts, without fear, favor, or influence.”

Norwegian politicians Ola Elvestuen, Terje Breivik, and Jon Gunnes nominated the news organization ahead of the deadline of January 31. Breivik submitted their nomination submission two days before the deadline, describing HKFP as “important for ensuring that Beijing is held accountable for its overreaches in the city of Hong Kong.”

“In Hong Kong, freedom and democracy are under attack,” they said.

“HKFP is committed to preserving independent media alive in Hong Kong,” they stated. Press freedom is critical to achieving long-term peace and cooperation inside and between nations. HKFP would therefore be a worthy recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, especially in these trying times for freedom of speech in many parts of the world.”

