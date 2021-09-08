Will it be easier for Texas women to get an abortion in Mexico?

The Supreme Court of Mexico’s decision on Tuesday outlawing punishments for those who seek abortions could broaden the alternatives available to women in Texas who face additional abortion restrictions as a result of a new state legislation that took effect last week.

Abortions are prohibited under the Texas “heartbeat bill,” which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law in May, in cases when doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat as early as six weeks into pregnancy. According to pro-choice organizations, 85 to 90 percent of abortions are conducted after the six-week mark, when many women are unaware they are pregnant. Some people who are pregnant and have a medical emergency are exempt from the law.

Citizens can also file lawsuits against medical staff who are suspected of performing abortions in violation of the new Texas law.

Before the new law took effect on September 1, local and national reproductive rights organizations petitioned the United States Supreme Court to intervene, but the high court denied. This fall, the United States Supreme Court is set to hear a new abortion case involving Mississippi restrictions.

Mexico’s Supreme Court declared it is “unconstitutional to outlaw abortion absolutely” one week after Texas’ new abortion restrictions went into force. The court referenced an abortion statute in Coahuila, a Mexican state bordering Texas, that permitted abortion seekers to be sentenced to prison in a press release announcing its ruling.

According to the press release, the court “decided for the first time in favor of safeguarding the freedom of women and pregnant persons to choose without risking criminal repercussions.”

The court wrote that judges at the municipal and federal levels must take the ban on sanctions for people seeking abortions in mind when making decisions in future cases, even if the decision will only affect people in Coahuila.

According to The Associated Press, Court President Arturo Zaldvar stated that judges will not be allowed to “charge any woman who aborts under the circumstances this court has ruled as valid” without violating the high court’s order.

Many pro-choice activists applauded the decision, contrasting it with Texas’ increasing restrictions.

