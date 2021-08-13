Wildfires ravage a large area of eastern Bolivia, according to a non-governmental organization.

From January to July, devastating wildfires in Bolivia devoured 749,000 hectares, according to the Friends of Nature Foundation (FAN) NGO.

FAN claimed it studied the damage using pictures from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite.

The flames have been exacerbated, as they have been in neighboring Brazil, by massive deforestation aimed at increasing farming or pastureland.

According to FAN, 94 percent of the burned territories are in the eastern Santa Cruz and northern Beni departments.

Santa Cruz had burned 137,000 hectares (3400,000 acres) up to the end of July, but the local governor claimed Thursday that the number had risen to 200,000.

During the seven-month timeframe, Beni recorded 564,000 hectares of damage.

On Thursday, Santa Cruz, which is close to the Brazilian border, issued a “red alert.”

“The red alert was issued because to the gradual increase in heat sources and the climatic conditions we’re experiencing,” said Yovenka Rosado, Santa Cruz’s forest fire coordinator.

According to the FAN study, pastureland, bushes, and grasslands made up the great majority of the burned area.

Only 3% of the area was forested, while 8% was utilized for agriculture.

Fire damaged more than 2.3 million hectares of woods and prairies in 2020, according to FAN, compared to 6.4 million hectares the year before.