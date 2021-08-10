Wildfires rage over Algeria, killing seven people.

At least seven people have died in Algeria as a result of wildfires sparked by scorching heat and tinder-dry conditions, according to the interior minister, who added that the fires were started by criminals.

Huge walls of flame and billowing clouds of smoke can be seen towering above communities in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers, in photographs shared on social media.

Algeria is the latest country in the Mediterranean to be devastated by flames, following Greece, Turkey, and Cyprus.

The temperature is expected to reach 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, according to meteorologists, and the country is also experiencing severe water shortages.

Fires were recorded in 14 districts, ten of which were in the Tizi Ouzou area, one of Kabylie’s most populous cities.

Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud told television that seven people have died in the flames, including six in the Tizi Ouzou region and one in Setif.

“It’s difficult to ignite fifty fires at the same time. “These fires are the result of illegal activity,” Beldjoud, who led a cabinet visit to Tizi Ouzou, stated.

Fires also engulfed Bouira, Setif, Khenchela, Guelma, Bejaia, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Boumerdes, Tiaret, Medea, Tebessa, Blida, and Skikda, according to the civil protection directorate.

Ait-Yenni, Azazga, Jijel, and Yakourene all reported major flames.

Three suspected arsonists were apprehended in Medea, according to public radio.

Several big fires have been blamed on arson in recent years.

Last month, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed a bill toughening the penalties for igniting a forest fire, with sentences ranging from 30 years to life in prison if the fire causes death.

Three people were detained in July on suspicion of lighting fires in the Aures highlands, which destroyed 15 square kilometers (six square miles) of forest.

In the year 2020, fire damaged almost 440 square kilometers (170 square miles) of forest, and numerous persons were arrested on suspicion of arson.

The United Nations released a key report on Monday that showed how the threat of global warming is considerably more serious than previously anticipated.

It demonstrated how scientists are calculating how much human-induced warming affects the intensity and/or likelihood of a certain extreme weather event, such as a heat wave or a wildfire.