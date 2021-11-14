Wilbur Smith, the African Adventure Chronicler.

Wilbur Smith, a Zambian novelist, recorded exciting African exploits in his internationally famous novels, which drew on his own action-packed life.

He rose to prominence in 1964 with his debut novel “When the Lion Feeds,” a story about a young man growing up on a South African cattle ranch that spawned 15 sequels spanning more than 200 years and tracking the ambitious family’s fortunes.

“I incorporated early African history into the plot. I wrote about black and white folks. I wrote about hunting, gold mining, carousing, and ladies, among other things “In a biography on his official website, he stated.

He also relied on thorough historical research.