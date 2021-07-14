Wife sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband with boiling water

On July 9, a jury found Corinna Smith of Neston, Cheshire, England, guilty of murder and sentenced her to life in prison. Smith drowned her husband with boiling water last year after believing a “rumor” about him to be genuine. Smith will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole, according to police.

On the night of July 14, 2020, a crime was committed. In an official police statement the day before she killed her husband, she said she’d heard a story about him that made her “angry and very disturbed.” The rumor in question, according to the Chester Standard, claimed her spouse “had perpetrated sexual abuse against children “for many years,” including their son.

Smith and her now-deceased husband, Michael Baines, had one kid together, according to the judge’s sentence notes obtained by Chester Standard. In 2007, he allegedly committed suicide.

Craig Baines was in prison before his death, according to the publication, for assaulting a guy he suspected was a “pedophile.” Smith had spent years blaming herself for her son’s murder, according to the judge, so when she learned of her husband’s sexual assault charges against Craig, she was “distressed.”

Smith added three bags of sugar to a pail of boiling water. “She poured the contents over his arms and chest as Michael lay asleep in bed,” the statement adds, before leaving to tell a neighbor what she had done. The next step was for the neighbor to call the cops.

When cops arrived on the scene, they saw Baines “whimpering” in bed, his right arm’s skin peeling away. They rushed him to the hospital, where he stayed stable for two weeks before succumbing to his injuries.

In a statement released by the police, Det. Chief Inspector Paul Hughes said, “Smith killed her husband Michael in such a horrible and brutal way.” “It’s heinous to pour boiling water on someone when they’re sleeping. She had the determination to cause major injury by mixing three bags of sugar with the water.”

Smith was initially accused with causing serious bodily harm, but after Baines’ death, he was charged with murder.

