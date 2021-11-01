Wife refuses to cook after her husband scolds her for her “worst” Asian cooking.

After her husband binned her “awful” Asian cooking, a wife garnered overwhelming support online and refused to cook for him any longer.

The woman said she and her partner had been married for a few months following a long-distance romance in a Reddit post that has received 11,000 upvotes since it was uploaded on Sunday.

She didn’t say where they’re currently based, but she did say that her husband is American and her family is Asian, and that her husband and his in-laws have only met a few times.

When her family come to visit, she always prepares a feast of their favorite home-cooked dishes, much to her husband’s chagrin, though she claims she always offers to include his favorite meals as well.

“He’d normally sit with them at the table out of politeness but only eats appetizers and salads and nothing else,” @Throwar563577 wrote in a lengthy post on the social networking site’s Am I The A****** forum.

“He also complains that I keep leftovers for days and don’t cook until I’ve devoured the leftovers, while he consumes fast food.”

She prepared a feast in anticipation of a family visit, but they had to cancel at the last minute, which she thought was “fine.”

“Everything made was placed in the fridge,” she said, indicating that her husband was not happy. When I told my husband, he was not pleased and replied, “Great, now who’s going to eat all that leftover food?” He inquired as to when I would cook, and I replied that I would cook till the fridge was empty and there were no leftovers. He made a frown and said, “I’m not going to consume fast food for the next few days.” She didn’t think much of it after that, but she did see her 31-year-old husband taking the trash out earlier than usual.

When she went to get a carton of milk from the fridge, she saw why: the shelves were nearly empty save for one container.

AITA for refusing to cook for my spouse after he threw away all of my family’s food? fromAmItheAsshole “I instantly confronted him,” she said, when she demanded to know why her husband had thrown out all of her home-cooked meals. This is a condensed version of the information.