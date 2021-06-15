Why Vladimir Putin Wants a Deal to Keep Joe Biden Out of War Because of “Cyber Pearl Harbor”

In order to rein in global cyberwarfare, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking an agreement from his US counterpart, Joe Biden. Moscow sees the endeavor as crucial to halting a raging digital arms race in the twenty-first century and avoiding a miscalculation that may lead to a conflict between the two nuclear-armed superpowers.

In the absence of “red lines” not yet defined among governments and non-state entities, who are also rapidly refining potentially destructive cyber capabilities, such an unintentional conflagration becomes exceedingly risky.

In September, Putin alluded to this looming threat, saying that “one of today’s fundamental strategic issues is the potential of a large-scale confrontation in the digital arena,” and subsequently referring to the Russian embassy in Washington’s website.

The remark was made in conjunction with a four-point plan to establish high-level communication between Washington and Moscow on what Russia refers to as “international information security,” including through existing bodies dealing with nuclear and computer readiness, as well as the creation of new rules of the road modeled after US-Soviet agreements on avoiding maritime incidents and mutual “guaranties.”

Putin is also seeking a global agreement on “no-first-strike” communications technology, a nod to the nuclear technologies that have long dominated and continue to dominate the arms control debate.

When asked about the possibility of pursuing such a deal, the State Department directed this website to the White House, which cited national security advisor Jake Sullivan’s assurances that both nuclear and cyber matters would be discussed on Wednesday.

“Whether more aspects get added to strategic stability talks in the sphere of space, cyber, or other areas, that’s something to be determined as we go forward,” Sullivan said on Wednesday.

However, as the United States continues to be exposed to ransomware assaults from clandestine groups based in Russia or other former Soviet bloc countries, experts with experience advising the White House on regional concerns advise Biden to utilize the chance to send a message.

