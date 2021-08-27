Why the Taliban, although being heavily armed, may struggle to defeat ISIS-K.

The Taliban quickly stormed to power in August after the US withdrew most of its personnel from Afghanistan, leaving the militants with many of the most advanced American weapons that had been delivered to the Afghan army.

However, two ISIS offshoot strikes on a security checkpoint leading to Kabul’s Hami Karzai International Airport on Thursday proved fatal, putting the Taliban’s grasp on power in jeopardy. According to the Associated Press, the attacks killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 American service men.

ISIS stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, while the “K” refers for Khorasan, a historical territory in Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan known as Greater Khorasan. ISIS-K is primarily made up of Afghans and Pakistanis, some of whom were once members of the Taliban but defected after the death of the Taliban’s founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar, in 2013, to form their own breakaway group.

Since 2018, the Taliban have been fighting ISIS-K. ISIS in Syria and Iraq, on the other hand, despatched agents to Afghanistan in 2014 to establish an affiliate. This was the second time ISIS’ core operations had purposefully created a branch, following Libya.

“These emissaries networked primarily in southern and eastern Afghanistan, gathering disgruntled Taliban fighters as well as some local power brokers, declaring their existence openly only in 2015, gathering also a range of foreign fighters, primarily from Pakistani terrorist groups,” says Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project.

The Taliban had received advance intelligence regarding Thursday’s attack from the US. Terrorism specialists told This website that the Taliban will not want to be regarded as too accommodating with the US because they are afraid that Taliban militants could desert to the Islamic State offshoot.

“After multiple hits to leadership, ISIS-K has a more fragmented organization, so it may be more difficult for Taliban to take them on,” Magnus Ranstorp, special advisor to the EU Radicalisation Awareness Network, told This website. “Also, if the United States decides to strike, the Taliban does not want to be viewed as overly reliant on the West. It puts Taliban between a rock and a hard place. This is a condensed version of the information.