Why Kim Jong Un’s Sister Will Not Be North Korea’s Next Leader.

Despite Kim Yo Jong’s apparent rise in power and reports of Kim Jong Un’s ailing health, experts say the North Korean leader’s sister is not destined to succeed him.

Kim Yo Jong appears to be the highest-ranking North Korean official making public pronouncements aimed at the world community.

Kim Yo Jong, in a statement released on Tuesday, called South Korean defense officials “treacherous” for participating in a “dangerous” joint military drill with the US.

There have also been multiple claims that her brother’s health has been questioned after he lost a significant amount of weight earlier this year.

“Just because Kim Yo Jong makes public pronouncements on behalf of the North Korean regime does not mean she is in charge. As far as we know, Kim Jong Un is still the one in charge,” Gabiela Bernal, a Korean Affairs Analyst located in Seoul, told This website.

She went on to say that Kim Jong Un is most likely merely using his sister as a platform to vent his wrath and threats toward South Korea and the US.

“This way, the comments aren’t directly directed at him, and he can easily go back in time with later statements to reopen the door for diplomacy or talks,” Bernal explained.

For a variety of reasons, she believes Kim Yo Jong will not be the next leader of the hermit nation.

“For starters, considering the patriarchal structure of the society in NK, her gender is a problem. The only thing she has going for her is her bloodline, without which no woman in her country would ever be able to wield such political power.

“If something happened to KJU, a high-ranking military member close to the Kim family would most likely take over in an official capacity, while KYJ would serve in a symbolic or ceremonial capacity. But it’s too early to be certain.”

The world community, according to Tom Fowdy of the Chollima Report’s North Korea and China Analysis, tends to “think too deeply” about allegations about Kim Jong Un’s health, which are generally based on hearsay or supposition.

“I believe there has been a media circus of panic that has obscured real thinking. This is a condensed version of the information.