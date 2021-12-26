Why is MeghanMarkleWon so popular right now? After winning her lawsuit, the Duchess of Sussex receives a public apology.

After winning a year-long legal struggle, Meghan Markle got an official apology from the proprietors of The Mail on Sunday on Sunday.

In February 2019, Markle filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for invasion of privacy and copyright after the publication of a personal letter between her and her father without her permission.

“The Duchess of Sussex wins her copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers for pieces published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online,” reads the main page of the Mail on Sunday.

The privacy and copyright violation case was won by Markle on Dec. 2, but the apology was only published on Sunday. The court ordered that the apology be shown on the main page “for a period of one week” and that access to the court’s summary be supplied via a hyperlink.