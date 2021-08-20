Why is content being removed from OnlyFans? Visa and Mastercard are being blamed for the unexpected move.

OnlyFans, the pay-per-view site that was once credited with changing the adult entertainment business, is reportedly planning to exclude “sexually explicit content.”

The decision takes effect on October 1 and will jeopardize the careers of the many sex workers who helped promote the website.

OnlyFans stated in a statement, “We must adapt our content restrictions in order to preserve the long-term survival of our platform and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans.”

But why is the subscription service, which has expanded to over 130 million subscribers in the midst of the pandemic, moving away from sexual imagery?

According to the platform’s announcement, “these modifications are in response to requests from our banking partners and payout providers.”

Payment providers have begun scrutinizing OnlyFans’ material more and more recently.

MasterCard changed its policy in April, requiring “the banks that connect merchants to our network… to ensure that the seller of adult content has effective procedures in place to monitor, block, and, where required, take down all illegal content,” according to the company.

These improvements will take effect on October 15, and will include age and identity verification for content providers, a content screening procedure before to publishing, a complaint review process within seven days, and a rigorous appeals process for material removal.

Conservative organizations such as the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), formerly known as Morality in Media, and Exodus Cry fought for Mastercard’s decision.

Under the pretense of combating sex trafficking and exploitation, they have been targeting payment processors and credit card businesses who collaborate with pornographic sites.

“The announcement made by OnlyFans that it will prevent creators from posting anything with sexually explicit activity on their website comes after extensive advocacy from NCOSE, survivors, and allies,” NCOSE said in a statement when the news of OnlyFans’ ban surfaced.

But it’s not just Mastercard that’s making it tough for the internet sex industry to trade; in December 2020, the card firm joined Visa in prohibiting payments to MindGeek, the parent company of sites like PornHub.

This was in response to charges that they were hosting revenge porn, which is sexual imagery that is spread without the consent of those who appear in it.

Only when unconfirmed videos were found did the card companies lift the ban. This is a condensed version of the information.