Why International Air Travelers May Find It Difficult To Enter The United States Soon.

As the Omicron variety becomes more of a concern, new harsher travel regulations for air travelers arriving in the United States will be implemented, making it more difficult to enter the nation.

According to the Washington Post, the Biden administration is likely to unveil new testing standards for air travelers on Thursday, requiring them to have a COVID test within a day of their departure regardless of their vaccination status.

Air travelers must take a COVID test within three days of arriving in the United States.

The new COVID testing requirement comes after President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he would undertake new pandemic-fighting methods throughout the winter as fears about the Omicron variant grow.

According to Bloomberg, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky hinted at future COVID testing adjustments on Tuesday, saying the agency was looking into limiting the testing period and introducing a quarantine requirement in some cases.

According to Fox News, Walensky said the CDC “is investigating how to make overseas travel as safe as possible, including closer pre-departure testing and discussions surrounding further post-arrival testing and self-quarantines.”

Walensky also stated that surveillance systems would be implemented at four major airports to screen for COVID from certain overseas arrivals, according to Bloomberg.

Following South Africa’s warning about the Omicron variant last week, the US has imposed travel restrictions on people who have visited eight southern African countries in the previous 14 days.

The Omicron form, which has been found in more than 20 nations, has yet to be confirmed in the United States.