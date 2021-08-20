Why didn’t Vice President Joe Biden leave 2,500 troops in Afghanistan?

The Taliban’s lightning-quick takeover of Afghanistan following President Joe Biden’s decision to remove US forces by August 31 has critics wondering why he didn’t just leave 2,500 troops in the country to reinforce the now-defunct government.

When Biden assumed office in January, that was the amount of US troops left in the country after his predecessor, Donald Trump, reduced their numbers from 15,000 to 5,000.

The 2,500 troops and 16,000 US civilian contractors behind them appeared to be enough to maintain the Afghan government in power in the year following Trump’s February 29, 2020 disengagement deal with the Taliban rebels.

Trump established a deadline of May 1, 2021 for the ultimate evacuation, and even sought to push it back.

While the Taliban increased their attacks on government targets in Afghanistan, their successes were limited to non-strategic rural areas.

But, in keeping with the deal, their strikes on US and NATO soldiers have almost completely stopped. After Trump’s accord, no US soldiers were killed.

Critics claim that this demonstrated that Kabul could hold the line against the militants with with a skeleton US force.

They said that a combat stalemate was preferable than a full Taliban victory.

This Thursday, leading Republican Senator Mitch McConnell claimed, “We only had 2,500 troops there, light touch, no mayhem, not a single American soldier died in a year in battle.”

Rather than leaving, he asked Biden to expand funding for Afghan soldiers.

“It will resound throughout the worldwide jihadist movement if we allow the Taliban to govern Afghanistan and Al-Qaeda to return,” McConnell added.

After becoming office, Biden, who had long supported for leaving Afghanistan, ordered a review.

He revealed his decision in April, saying that the US would withdraw, but that the departure date would be moved back three months, to the end of August.

“It was either to follow through on that agreement or be prepared to go back to fighting the Taliban,” Biden remarked on August 16.

He claimed that if there had been no pullout date, the Taliban would have restarted attacks on US objectives.

“After May 1, there was no stable status quo without American casualties,” he stated.

“Either we follow through on our agreement to withdraw our soldiers, or we escalate the fight and send thousands more American troops back into battle in Afghanistan, lurching into the third decade of conflict,” the president said.

Biden’s decision had a significant influence. Until August 15, the Taliban accelerated their campaign, Afghan army stopped fighting, and government officials handed over their cities without resistance.

Max Boot, a military historian, contributes to the Washington Newsday Brief News.