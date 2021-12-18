Why Chile’s Wealthy Vote Right: ‘Fear Of Communism’

In Chile’s first presidential election round in November, 51.68 percent of people in Santiago’s upper-class suburb of Lo Barnechea, with its Ferraris, mansions, and luxury boutiques, voted for far-right, neoliberal candidate Jose Antonio Kast.

It is one of just two neighborhoods in greater Santiago where Kast, a supporter of Chile’s ruthless dictator Augusto Pinochet, received more than half of the votes among the seven candidates running at the time.

In Sunday’s runoff, his opponent, socialist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, won the most neighborhoods, mostly in middle-class districts, although none of them broke the 50% threshold.

In Lo Barnechea, Kast’s supporters are vocal. Last year, the neighborhood distinguished itself by voting “No” in a referendum on whether Chile should accept a new constitution to replace the one created under Pinochet.

“One of the most severe difficulties is that it (the left) supports violence,” said Sergio Adauy, 52, referring to anti-inequality rallies and police clashes in 2019, which resulted in scores of deaths.

According to him, the accompanying “uncertainty and fear” might lead to a capital exodus.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Chile’s top 1% controls a quarter of the country’s wealth.

Kast is anti-abortion and anti-marriage for same-sex couples. He is also a supporter of Pinochet and the neoliberal economic system he helped establish in Chile.

In contrast to Boric, who wants to increase taxes and social expenditure and represents a leftist alliance that includes Chile’s Communist Party, the nominee wants to lower them.

Kast will “provide us protection,” says Maria-Luisa Galleguillos, a 53-year-old teacher from Lo Barnechea, a 20-kilometer (12-mile) northwest of central Santiago area with golf and equestrian clubs.

“I have two children who have lately begun working. “I want them to be able to live in their own country and not have to travel to other countries to work,” she told AFP at a posh mall.

Kast’s image has suffered as a result of “misconceptions” peddled by a “leftist” media, she said, adding that she was grateful to Pinochet for establishing Chile a relatively wealthy Latin American country.

“We would have been like Venezuela today if it hadn’t been for Pinochet,” Galleguillos remarked.

Francisca Olivares, 48, a lawyer who told AFP she was “an outlier” in Lo Barnechea for not supporting Kast, said there is “much, much, much dread of communism here.”

There is "more money" in the neighborhood.