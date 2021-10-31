Why Brazil’s Controversial Bolsonaro Is Still Reigning: The Trump of the Tropics

In 2019, Brazil defied a nearly three-decade record of electing left-wing presidents by electing Jair Messias Bolsonaro, a Latin American equivalent of Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro rose to popularity as a controversial politician who celebrated Brazil’s history of military dictatorship. He is an outspoken racist, sexist, and anti-LGBT candidate. Despite his dubious ideology, he managed to win over 55.2 percent of Brazilians by promising to implement the much-needed reforms that thousands had been calling for, such as ending the country’s lengthy history of gang violence and governmental corruption.

Since the collapse of the dictatorship in 1985, Brazilians had grown disenchanted of the communist politicians who had ruled the country and developed significant disdain of the status quo. Bolsonaro, like Trump, pledged to improve Brazil and become the “defender of the Constitution, democracy, and liberty,” which had been threatened by rising crime and political and economic chaos for the previous two years.

Many Brazilians were won over by Bolsonaro’s story of public security, and voters had the opportunity to vote not just for him, but for a candidate who represented the polar antithesis of what the country had been experiencing for the previous three decades.

Bolsonaro was the brash and obnoxious politician who appeared to dismiss all criticism with ease. But then the pandemic struck, and his popularity began to plummet.

According to Johns Hopkins data, Brazil has been a global hotspot for COVID-19, with over 21 million total recorded cases and the second highest coronavirus fatality rate.

Despite the fact that 74 percent of Brazilians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Bolsonaro has come under fire for a slow rollout, referring to COVID as “mere sniffles” and openly opposing mask-wearing, lockdowns, and other pandemic restrictions imposed around the world to protect people from the virus.

“‘We are not responsible for any side effects,’ states the Pfizer contract. “It’s your problem if you turn into a crocodile,” Bolsonaro stated.

“”They [Pfizer] won’t have anything to do with it if you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard, or if a man starts to speak in an effeminate voice,” he added, adding that “we all have to die sometime.”

His indifference to the pandemic and the lives lost in the last 18 months has sparked outrage.

A congressional panel presented a draft report this week proposing manslaughter charges against Bolsonaro for his failure to respond to COVID, which led to the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.