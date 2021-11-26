Why are #MeToo activists in China being silenced? Tennis player Peng Shuai’s plight points to a larger issue.

The #MeToo movement gained pace in China two years ago, when numerous high-profile incidents rocked a country where freedom of speech is severely limited. Despite the movement’s rise, Chinese feminists still find it difficult to speak up since the government is doing everything it can to keep the country’s 1.4 billion citizens silent.

Through decentralized activity and global support, Chinese activists have raised awareness, advocated law reform, and developed a strong community network, but they are still unable to form a broader national movement.

Since the movement began in 2018, some powerful people have spoken out about their experiences, and many women have admitted to being sexually harassed. These women are frequently silenced and never heard from again.

The Communist Party’s control over the Internet, the media, and independent activism is at an all-time high, according to Human Rights Watch.

“Because China’s party-state has zero tolerance for collective actions, the #MeToo movement in the nation has never been able to show itself in widespread street protests.” Individual victims, on the other hand, have brought their cases to court, exhibiting incredible determination and perseverance,” said Yaqiu Wang, Senior Researcher for Human Rights Watch in China, in a report.

Due to pressure from the #MeToo movement, the Chinese Supreme Court added sexual harassment to the list of “causes of action” in 2018, making it simpler for victims to seek retribution.

However, there are currently no real rules against sexual harassment, and the current system allows the government to pursue victims who come out.

Recently, renowned Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai accused a former vice-premier of China’s Communist Party of sexual assault, marking the first public accusation of sexual assault against a major Chinese official.

Peng, 35, made the charges on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, through her official account. According to the New York Times, the post depicted an assault that began following an on-again, off-again consensual relationship with Zhang Gaoli.

Peng’s charges were quickly removed from the Internet, and she vanished for three weeks. She told the International Olympic Committee lately that she was “safe and well,” but IOC President Thomas Bach remained skeptical.

Many notable men, including politicians, have fallen victim to the global #MeToo movement. That's going to make the Chinese leaders nervous.