Why Afghanistan’s Army Collapsed: Exhausted and Abandoned

When the Taliban stormed Kabul last month, conquering the Afghan capital without a fight, the world was startled by the rapidity with which the Western-backed and trained army crumbled.

Senior officials from the last Afghan administration, however, told AFP that the quick win was the result of basic leadership flaws, pervasive corruption, slick Taliban propaganda – and a crushing “betrayal” by US-led forces with their hurried withdrawal.

Former President Ashraf Ghani had an emergency meeting with his senior ministries, military and spy leaders just two days before Taliban militants seized Kabul on August 15, according to a top figure close to the center of power.

“We had enough guns, ammunition, and financial resources to hold Kabul for two years,” the officer stated, adding that $100 million in cash was ready to safeguard Kabul.

He stated, “It didn’t defend the city for two days.”

The official, like most of the people AFP spoke to for this story, did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, but said he was not surprised by the surrender.

Ministers were lying to Ghani, claiming that everything was good so that they could preserve their jobs and perks, he claimed.

The inner circle deliberated policy improvements as the Taliban swept through the country.

He went on to say, “We didn’t get our priorities straight.”

“As the cities crumbled one by one, the National Security Council convened to discuss recruitment and institutional reforms.”

In barely two weeks, Taliban troops surged across the country, taking provincial capitals without firing a single shot.

According to another top ex-government official, no one at the top shown leadership.

“None of them went to the press to comfort our soldiers. He stated, “None of them went into the field.”

According to the close adviser, Ghani also made basic strategic errors.

“I recommended that we abandon the south because we lacked the manpower to protect it in the long run.

“However, the president was of a different mind. He said that the government owned the entire country of Afghanistan.

The Afghan army, on the other hand, found it impossible to retain territory against the Taliban everywhere.

Despite billions of dollars in military aid, equipment, and training from the United States, the army’s capabilities had been eroded by years of endemic corruption.

Senior officers made as much money as they could by stealing lower-ranking officers’ wages and selling fuel and ammunition supplies.

The situation deteriorated after Washington reached an agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 to remove troops. Brief News from Washington Newsday.