Who’s Who Among the Taliban’s Top Leaders.

After their surprise march to power last weekend, the Taliban’s senior officials gathered in the Afghan capital on Saturday for talks with elders and lawmakers on building a government.

The group’s inner workings and leadership have long been cloaked in secret, even during their rule from 1996 to 2001, but here’s what we know:

After his predecessor, Mullah Mansour Akhtar, was murdered in a US drone strike in 2016, Haibatullah Akhundzada was proclaimed Taliban commander in a hasty power transition.

Akhundzada was a low-profile religious figure before joining the movement’s ranks. He is commonly assumed to have been chosen as a spiritual leader rather than a military commander.

Following his appointment as leader, Akhundzada received a promise of allegiance from Al-Ayman Qaeda’s al-Zawahiri, who praised the imam and referred to him as “the emir of the faithful.”

This bolstered his jihadist credentials among the group’s long-time allies.

After Akhtar’s assassination, and the revelation that the leadership had hidden the death of Taliban founder Mullah Omar for years, Akhundzada was tasked with the enormous task of reuniting a militant movement that had briefly fractured during the bitter power struggle following Akhtar’s assassination.

His public image has been mostly limited to the distribution of messages around Islamic holidays.

Abdul Ghani Baradar was born and raised in Kandahar, the Taliban’s birthplace.

Baradar’s life, like that of other Afghans, was forever changed by the Soviet invasion of the nation in the late 1970s, which turned him into an insurgent.

He was said to have battled alongside Mullah Omar, the one-eyed preacher.

During the turmoil and corruption of the civil war that followed the Soviet withdrawal, the two went on to create the Taliban movement in the early 1990s.

Following the overthrow of the Taliban regime by US-led forces in 2001, Baradar is thought to have been among a small handful of rebels who approached interim president Hamid Karzai with a prospective arrangement in which the militants would recognize the new administration.

Baradar was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 and held in captivity until he was released and transported to Qatar in 2018 as a result of US pressure.

He was named chief of the Taliban’s political office here, where he oversaw the signing of the troop pullout deal with the US.

Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Taliban’s deputy leader and the head of the strong Haqqani network. He is the son of a famous anti-Soviet jihad commander.

It’s the Haqqani network. Brief News from Washington Newsday.