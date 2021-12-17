Who Will Win: The Patriots Or The Pretenders? Hong Kong students deal with a classroom crackdown.

Sum, a Hong Kong adolescent, claims to have a double life.

He portrays himself as a responsible student in school, eager to learn a new “patriotic” curriculum and stand at attention during the now-regular flag-raising ceremonies he is required to attend.

When class is over, however, the 16-year-old frequently goes to court to support classmates who are being punished for national security offenses.

After one recent hearing, he told AFP, “I can pretend to be a committed American.” “However, I shall protect my heart by strengthening both my body and intellect.” Sum’s companions are among a group of seven people, including four children, who were charged with “inciting subversion” earlier this year after officials uncovered bombs and materials with pro-independence slogans in their possession.

A 15-year-old girl is among the group, making her the youngest individual to face charges under a national security rule enforced by Beijing after massive and often deadly democracy rallies rocked the city two years ago.

Those protests, as well as prior democracy rallies in 2014 and 2012, featured a large number of young people.

Nearly 40% of the more than 10,000 people arrested during the 2019 unrest were students. Since then, over 1,100 students have been charged, with many of them doing time in prison.

Beijing has dismissed the democracy movement, calling it a “foreign plot” to destabilize China, and claiming that a lack of patriotic teaching led to Hong Kongers being deceived and radicalized.

Since then, China has sought to instill allegiance among Hong Kong’s 960,000 students as part of a larger drive to reshape the formerly vocal metropolis in the image of the authoritarian mainland and stamp out opposition.

In a lecture on education reform earlier this year, prominent Chinese official Tan Tieniu warned, “Students educated in Hong Kong must not evolve into persons who merely have a Chinese face but do not possess a Chinese heart.”

The Hong Kong government has introduced new curricula for kids aged six to eighteen to teach them about the four new national security offences of subversion, secession, terrorism, and cooperation with foreign forces.

A cartoon owl appeared in one of the Education Bureau’s explanatory videos produced earlier this year.

Authorities are also changing the “Liberal Studies” curriculum, which regime supporters blamed in part for the riots, and renaming it “Citizenship and Social Development.”

Universities in Hong Kong have been instructed to develop their own national security courses.

Universities in Hong Kong have been instructed to develop their own national security courses.

Baptist University and Hong Kong Polytechnic University are two of the universities that have made the courses a graduation requirement.