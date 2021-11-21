WHO Warns of New Europe Outbreaks Two Weeks After Joe Biden Lifted COVID Travel Ban

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a disturbing increase in COVID-19 mortality in Europe unless more action is taken less than two weeks after the United States reopened to vaccinated visitors.

On November 8, the Biden administration eased travel restrictions, ending a 20-month travel embargo imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. To enter the United States, passengers must must produce confirmation of immunization and a negative COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 infections have skyrocketed to record levels in numerous European nations, prompting the WHO’s Europe head to demand for immediate action. “COVID-19 has resurfaced as our region’s leading cause of death,” Dr. Hans Kluge told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

Kluge is “extremely concerned” about the outbreak, which he attributes to cold weather, low vaccination coverage, and the prevalence of the virus’s highly transmissible Delta strain.

First and foremost, if you are eligible, get immunized.

Also, in crowded, closed, tight situations, wear a mask.

Coughs and sneezes should be covered.

Maintain a safe physical distance from people.

Hands should be washed frequently.

Allow fresh air to enter inside places by ventilating them.

We can all work together to prevent #COVID19 infection and spread — Hans Kluge (@hans kluge) November 20, 2021

He noted that far too many people in Europe are still vulnerable to the virus, either due to a lack of vaccination or diminishing vaccine immunity.

Kluge warned that if stricter steps are not taken, the continent could see another half-million deaths by March 1. He stated, “We know what needs to be done.”

COVID-19 could be contained by increasing mask use, increasing vaccination uptake, and administering booster shots, according to Kluge. He also suggested that more attention be paid to ventilation and that new treatment protocols be implemented to combat the rising number of illnesses.

On Saturday, Kluge tweeted, “As we approach the end of 2021, the #COVID19 situation across the European Region is profoundly alarming.” “However, we have the tools to control transmission, save lives, and maintain open societies.” In a follow-up tweet, he said, “Number 1: Get vaccinated if eligible.”

“In crowded, closed, tight settings, wear a mask,” the. This is a condensed version of the information.