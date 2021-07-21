WHO Warns Of Another COVID Wave Of Infections And Deaths Due To ‘Global Failure’

The World Health Organization has warned that another wave of COVID infections and deaths is on the way.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, made the grim remarks during a speech to the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“The epidemic is a test,” Dr. Tedros remarked. And the entire world is collapsing.

“Over 4 million people have died, and more are dying every day. This year’s mortality toll is already more than double that of previous year.

“In the time it takes me to deliver these statements, COVID-19 will claim the lives of almost 100 people. Additional than 100,000 more people will die by the time the Olympic torch is out on August 8th.”

As the highly contagious Delta variation spreads, the number of COVID cases has risen in various parts of the world. The Delta strain has been designated as a “variant of concern” by the WHO, which claims it is widespread in at least 98 countries.

Tedros referred to the pandemic efforts as a “global failure,” citing the world’s inequities in sharing COVID vaccination resources, diagnostics, and treatments, and describing it as a “two-track pandemic.”

“This isn’t simply a moral outrage; it’s also self-defeating epidemiologically and economically. The longer this disparity exists, the longer the pandemic will last, as will the social and economic chaos it causes.

“As more people are exposed to the virus, new varieties will evolve, some of which could be much more severe than the Delta type that is currently wreaking havoc. And the more varieties there are, the more likely it is that one will evade vaccination and send us all back to square one.

“Until all of us are safe, none of us is safe,” he continued.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in over 190 million people worldwide, resulting in almost 4 million fatalities. According to the New York Times COVID vaccination tracker, almost 3.73 billion COVID vaccine doses have been provided globally, or 49 doses for every 100 people.

After being postponed last year owing to the COVID outbreak, the Tokyo Games are set to begin on Friday. The Olympics will be watched by no one since Japan has declared a state of emergency as the number of cases of the virus has climbed by more than 1,000 each day in recent days, according to CNBC.

Over the weekend, the first COVID-19 positive case was reported at the athlete’s village, with at least another 70 positive cases linked. Brief News from Washington Newsday.