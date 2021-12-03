WHO says that travel restrictions may buy some time against the Omicron variant.

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Friday that travel restrictions could buy time before the COVID-19 Omicron variant enters countries.

Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO’s Western Pacific Regional Director, told reporters that enhanced border controls could delay the infection, but that “every country and community must prepare for fresh surges in cases.”

Scientists are striving to learn more about the new version, but according to Kasai, the information they have so far does not change the WHO’s response to the virus.

According to Kasai, the Omicron variant has been declared a concern based on preliminary data since it contains a large number of mutations and may spread more easily than prior variants.

According to Kasai, the number of cases has been increasing over the world for the past seven weeks, and more deaths have been reported, largely from the Delta variety.

“In the future, we shouldn’t be shocked to witness additional spikes,” Kasai said. “As the appearance of Omicron indicates, the virus can continue to mutate as long as transmission occurs, reminding us of the need to be cautious.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While omicron infections have been documented in approximately a third of the world’s countries, including India on Thursday, the numbers are still minor outside of South Africa, which is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and where the new variation may be becoming dominant. Much about omicron is still unknown, including if it is more contagious, as some health officials believe, whether it causes people to get more seriously ill, and whether it can avoid vaccine protection.

“The good news is that none of the information we presently have regarding omicron indicates that we need to adjust our response directions,” Kasai added.

According to WHO Regional Emergency Director Dr. Babatunde Olowokure, this involves continuing to push for higher vaccination rates, adhering to social-distancing norms, and wearing masks, among other things.

He went on to say that health-care providers must “ensure that we are treating the appropriate patients in the right place at the right time, and that ICU beds are available, particularly for those who need them.”

“We cannot be complacent,” Kasai said.

The World Health Organization has previously warned against border closures, stating that they frequently have minimal benefits. This is a condensed version of the information.