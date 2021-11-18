WHO Says More Than 60% Of Cases Came From Europe. COVID News: WHO Says More Than 60% Of Cases Came From Europe.

According to the World Health Organization, 2.1 million of the 3.3 million new COVID-19 infections reported worldwide came from Europe.

Europe has had a 5% increase in COVID deaths in the last week, making it the only area in the globe to do so. In contrast, mortality in other regions remained constant or decreased this week, according to the WHO’s weekly pandemic report released Tuesday.

For the seventh week in a row, COVID cases have increased throughout Europe.

This research comes only two weeks after the WHO warned that Europe’s current rate of transmission is “gravely concerning,” and that if “we stay on this trajectory,” the continent might face over half a million COVID fatalities by February.

This return, according to WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge, is attributable to two factors: “inadequate vaccine coverage” and “the relaxation of public health and social safeguards.”

COVID vaccines in Europe are severely staggered, despite the fact that 60% of persons in the region are fully immunized. According to the WHO, only eight nations have full immunization rates of more than 70%, while two countries have rates of less than 10%.

Due to widespread vaccination apprehension, Eastern Europe has only about half as many people vaccinated as the Western side of the continent, according to the Associated Press.

The WHO reported that COVID instances increased by 6% globally, with the Americas, Asia, and Europe accounting for the majority of the increase.