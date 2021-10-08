WHO Recommends Use Of World’s First Malaria Vaccine In ‘Historic Moment’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an official recommendation for the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine to be used widely in children. Years of research and development for a life-saving vaccine have culminated in this “historic moment.”

According to the BBC, trials conducted in 2015 indicated that the vaccine was effective in avoiding four out of ten malaria cases and three out of ten severe cases. However, because the vaccination takes four doses, “there were reservations” about whether it would function in the real world.

The WHO has now recommended the “widespread use” of the world’s first malaria vaccine among children in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as other areas where P. falciparum malaria transmission is moderate to high.

“Today, WHO recommends widespread use of the world’s first malaria vaccine,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Today, the RTS,S malaria vaccine, which has been in development for more than 30 years, alters the trajectory of public health history.” The decision to suggest the vaccine, developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and marketed as “Mosquirix,” is based on the findings of a malaria vaccine pilot study that has been running in Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi since 2019.

The vaccine is “possible to give,” has a “good safety profile,” has no detrimental effects on other childhood immunizations, is cost-effective, and reduces severe malaria by 30%, according to the findings of the pilot trial.

Despite progress in the fight against the illness, approximately 200 million cases and 400,000 fatalities are reported each year worldwide, with Africa bearing the “highest” burden.

Malaria is the “leading cause” of illness and death in children in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the organization, with over 260,000 African children under the age of five dying each year. Furthermore, the malaria parasite P. falciparum, which is targeted by the vaccine, is believed to be the most common on the continent and the “most lethal malaria parasite globally.” “Malaria has haunted Sub-Saharan Africa for generations, causing great personal misery,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, in a statement. “Today’s suggestion provides a ray of hope for the continent that bears the brunt of the disease’s burden, and we anticipate that many more African children will be protected against malaria and grow up to be healthy adults.” GSK said the decision is “welcomed and applauded,” emphasizing that the vaccine is “the first and only malaria vaccine.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.