Who is Qin Gang, and where did he come from? China’s next ambassador to the United States has a stellar reputation.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has a new leader, Qin Gang, whose first-ever ambassadorship begins at a low point in US-China relations and amid increased scrutiny on Beijing. However, Qin Gang’s record suggests he is nothing if not a staunch defender of his government’s policies, especially in highly sensitive areas that remain as contentious as ever today.

Qin, a career diplomat who joined China’s International Ministry in 1988 and later served as its minister for Europe, publicity, and etiquette, scheduling foreign travels for President Xi Jinping and welcoming foreign dignitaries in Beijing, is a career diplomat with almost three decades of experience.

Between 2005 and 2014, he served as the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry on two occasions. He gained a reputation for staring journalists down and retaliating against any perceived criticism of Chinese government policies when he was there.

Before leaving the nation for a one-year assignment at the Chinese Embassy in London in 2010, Qin told a local newspaper how he “counterattacked” reporters during press conferences, setting the tone for successors who took over his role as spokesperson.

The 55-year-old former Vice Foreign Minister came in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to fill the void left by former Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai, who had served in the position for many years. He currently holds what is perhaps China’s most significant international post, at a time when bilateral relations between the United States and China have been described as being at their lowest point since 1979.

“I believe that the door between China and the United States, which is already open, cannot be shut. According to a summary on the embassy’s website, Qin told a select group of Chinese and American journalists upon his arrival, “This is the trend of the globe, the call of the times, and the will of the people.”

“The China-US relationship has once again reached a key juncture, presenting not only numerous obstacles and challenges, but also tremendous prospects and potentials,” he added, sounding enthusiastic and pledging to “build bridges.”

Meanwhile, in China, Qin’s nomination has been interpreted by some as a hint that Beijing was prepared to match the Biden administration’s harder stance with a similarly robust diplomatic posture.

Relationship with the United States is strained.

Despite his experience as a diplomat, Qin’s track record may not indicate any evident expertise. This is a condensed version of the information.