Who is Pen Farthing, and where did he come from? From the Voicemail Saga to the Kabul Campaign for Small Animals.

Paul “Pen” Farthing is a former Royal Marine from the United Kingdom who started Nowzad, an animal shelter in Afghanistan.

According to Sky News in the United Kingdom, Farthing arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on a privately funded charter airplane on August 29 about 7:30 a.m. as part of Operation Ark, his campaign to evacuate rescue animals and personnel from Nowzad in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital.

His most recent operation has been chastised for evacuating roughly 170 dogs and cats from Kabul ahead of British and Afghan personnel.

Thousands more Afghans have attempted to abandon the country, fearful of what the future holds for the country following the Taliban’s recent takeover.

Who is Pen Farthing, and where did he come from?

According to the I a British national daily, Farthing, 52, is a former Royal Marines commando officer who served with K Coy, 42 Commando Royal Marines in Afghanistan in 2006 during Operation Herrick 5.

Farthing was inspired to start his animal charity after being joined by an injured dog there, which he named Nowzad after a neighboring settlement of the same name, according to a 2013 piece in the UK’s Mirror.

After more stray dogs and cats joined him and his commando team in search of food and shelter, Farthing understood that these dogs and cats would need a home once the military left, so he founded his charity to help rehome these animals, according to the Mirror at the time.

According to the I daily, his Nowzad organization has helped and rehomed over 1,700 animals in Kabul over the years, as well as training over 500 veterinary students. Many of the animals were said to have been reunited with the servicemen with whom they had built ties while serving in Afghanistan.

He was previously nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award in the Daily Mirror and the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Animal Hero Awards, and was named the 2014 Hero of the Year by CNN for his work with the charity.

On August 27, the I reported that Farthing and his wife had been traveling between Afghanistan and their home in Exeter, England, and had been stuck in Afghanistan since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

On August 23, a timeline of events surrounding the Kabul flight and voicemail saga was released.

According to, according to The Guardian. This is a condensed version of the information.