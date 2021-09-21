Who is Hui Ka Yan, the Indebted Chinese Property Developer Evergrande’s Billionaire Founder?

The problems of Evergrande, China’s second-largest property developer, have sent shockwaves through the financial sector, causing stock markets throughout the world to plummet yesterday. The company’s long-term viability is in jeopardy as it approaches a Thursday deadline on a $83 million debt repayment.

S&P Global, a credit rating agency based in the United States, reportedly projected that China’s government will refuse to bail out the troubled corporation. Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande’s founder and chairman, expressed optimism in a message to his employees, claiming that the company would “walk out of its darkest hour.” This letter was not well received.

According to Reuters, Hui’s speech made no indication of a strategy for getting the corporation out of its more than $300 billion in debt. Chinese netizens responded by labeling the billionaire “delusional” and “a man who cheats others” on the social media platform Weibo.

Despite the fact that Hui’s company may soon face one of the world’s worst economic failures, he has a long history of outstanding achievement despite seemingly impossible circumstances.

Hui Ka Yan, also known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin (Hui is a Cantonese name), was born in 1958 in the remote settlement of Jutaigang Village in the Gaoxian Township in Henan Province, Western China. According to Chinese state media, his father fought Japan as a member of the Chinese Revolutionary Army, and his mother died before he was born. He was raised by his grandma for the majority of his life.

Hui had a number of difficult occupations in his early years. He used a tractor to dig up waste before working for two years in a cement factory, according to Chinese official media. He claims to have met a fortune teller who told him he would have a “golden bowl in the future” at some point.

Hui eventually earned his way out of the cement plant position and was accepted into the Wuhan Institute of Iron and Steel, which is now Wuhan University of Science and Technology, in the late 1970s. He soon found himself on a route toward the “golden bowl” after graduating and working for a period of years at the Wuyang Iron and Steel Company. This is a condensed version of the information.