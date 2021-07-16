Who Is Fighting In Tigray In Ethiopia’s Northern War?

Ethiopia’s battle in Tigray has entered a new phase, with rebels pushing to the region’s western and southern borders and the army promising to oppose them, tearing apart a government-declared ceasefire.

As battle lines alter and a new war approaches, here’s a look at the main players in an eight-month struggle that has killed thousands and sparked fears of famine:

Ethiopia’s national military, the ENDF, is one of Africa’s largest standing armed forces, with an estimated 140,000 members.

It possesses fighter jets and armed drones in its air force.

The ENDF has a lot of combat experience. Ethiopia has fought wars with Eritrea, put down armed rebellions in its provinces, and faced off against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched the ENDF to Tigray on November 4 after accusing the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s ruling party, of organizing attacks against the army’s Northern Command.

According to the International Crisis Group, this outpost housed more than half of the military’s manpower, mechanized divisions, and a number of ethnic Tigrayan officers (ICG).

The Tigrayans alleged that after the combat started, Abiy’s Northern Command abandoned him, which his administration rejected.

After capturing Tigray’s capital, Mekele, a few weeks later, the ENDF had pro-TPLF forces on the run in December, with their leadership fleeing to mountain hideouts under a torrent of drone attacks and aircraft weapons.

In June, however, the battle took a dramatic turn when the rebels retook Mekele and surrounding areas in a shocking reversal.

It is unknown how many ENDF members have died in the Tigray war. Thousands of people have perished, according to the rebels, but this is difficult to verify, and the military has not provided estimates.

Until anti-government protests catapulted Abiy to power in 2018, the TPLF dominated the political alliance that ruled Ethiopia for nearly 30 years.

In the months leading up to the war, the TPLF rebelled against Abiy’s administration, increasingly behaving as leaders of an independent state.

The TPLF commanded formidable military forces at the start of the conflict.

The ICG claimed to have a substantial paramilitary force and well-trained local militia, totaling up to 250,000 troops, and warned that any battle would be “lengthy and bloody.”

They were battle-hardened, having led the uprising against long-time tyrant Mengistu Hailemariam in 1991 and a border conflict with Eritrea that began in 1998 and resulted in the deaths of 80,000 people before reaching a stalemate.

The TPLF has been declared a terrorist organization by Abiy's administration.