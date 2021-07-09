Who is Claude Joseph, and where did he come from? After the assassination of Haiti’s president, the Prime Minister intervenes.

Haiti is in chaos following President Jovenel Moise’s assassination on Wednesday and the gunshot of his wife, first lady Martine Moise, who is in critical condition and is reportedly being flown to Miami for treatment.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has taken over for Jovenel Moise, and has condemned the “inhumane and savage act” and asked for calm in the Caribbean island.

According to Haiti’s acting Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, the country’s first lady was also shot and is getting care.

He labeled President Jovenel Moise’s assassination a “heinous, horrible, and disgusting act.” https://t.co/2nxcgMJmWV

Following Joseph Jouthe’s resignation on April 14, Moise appointed Joseph as interim prime minister.

However, little is known about Joseph.

According to his LinkedIn page, he was a visiting assistant professor at the University of Connecticut’s Department of Public Policy and holds a PhD in public policy from The New School’s Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy. In Brooklyn, New York, he also lectured at Long Island University.

In March, Joseph wrote an op-ed in the Miami Herald in which he complimented Moise for his efforts to stabilize Haiti.

“We must repair our flawed foundation in order for the next administration, and those following it, to rule efficiently and provide the beneficial change for which the people of our country have waited and endured for far too long. We must avoid repeating the same cycle of political gridlock, chaos, and instability,” the op-ed stated.

“Prime Minister Moise is attempting to bring about constitutional change before stepping down in February, and it will be significant. It will provide a chance for our country.”

On Twitter, Joseph has 14 thousand followers. He hasn’t spoken anything since Moise’s assassination on Wednesday.

Following three CSPNs organized in less than 72 hours on the security scenario that erupted on the Martissant-Fontamara axis in recent days, I was asked to accompany the PNH’s DG on a site visit. 1/2 of a photograph twitter.com/K4Xek3uLwo

Moise took office as president of Haiti in February 2017. In 2019, he received calls for his resignation.

Haiti has a population of 11.4 million people, with about 60% of the population living in poverty.

Haiti has a population of 11.4 million people, with about 60% of the population living in poverty.

Despite the pandemic, the country has struggled. In May, UNICEF predicted that severe acute childhood malnutrition will more than treble in.